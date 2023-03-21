A police force is facing an investigation over its dealings with a man who went on to be killed in a double-fatal crash.

Northamptonshire Police had been contacted about concerns for the welfare of Mark Meagan before he died in a road crash, when the 52-year-old's Ford Kuga and a DAF truck driven by a man from Hertfordshire collided.

The 40-year-old driver of the HGV also died.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the force's response to the initial concerns for Mr Meagan's welfare.

The crash happened at around 1pm on 1 March on the A45, close to the A14 junction near Thrapston.

Northamptonshire Police referred the matter to the police watchdog after the crash and the IOPC declared an independent investigation.

They sent investigators to the scene of the collision to begin gathering information and review the police's procedures.

The IOPC said the investigation would look at the police response to calls concerning Mr Meagan’s welfare; the actions and decisions of officers and staff in relation to locating him; and whether relevant national and local policies and procedures were followed.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said offered his sympathies to the families of both men.

"A thorough and independent investigation is required to fully understand what happened," he said.

"While that is still in its early stages, we have already made progress in terms of obtaining statements from officers and staff who were involved in the police response after concerns were raised for Mr Meagan.

“Our investigators have met with the families of Mr Meagan and the other man who died, to explain our role and we will keep them regularly updated on our progress.”

IOPC investigators are gathering statements for review from family and friends who were in contact with Mr Meagan on the day of the collision, along with police radio transmissions.

A separate investigation into the collision is being carried out by Northamptonshire Police, said the IOPC.

