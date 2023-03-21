Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Callum Fairhurst spoke to people living in the Orton Malborne area of Peterborough

People have described how they are living in fear after a second weekend of arson attacks targeted cars outside their homes.

Two vans were set on fire in Shortfen in Orton Malborne in Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday - just days after seven vehicles and a railway signal box were destroyed last week.

At around 1am, Alaxandra Rus said she watched her car melt in front of her.

She said: "I heard a loud bang. By the time we looked out the window, the van was on fire. Mine wasn't on fire at the time.

"In the 10 seconds it took me to get downstairs to move it, it was already on fire and a bit late for that.

"My car was my livelihood because I go to work in a car. I work as a delivery driver now, but I'm going back into community care. And this was my mode of community care."

Neighbour Valerijes Alekesejs was woken by neighbours banging on his door.

When he ran outside he found his van in flames.

He told ITV News: "I opened the door [and] there was already the massive fire. I didn’t know what to do.

"I’m not sure who did it, or why they did it. Now we’re scared to leave the car here. We’re thinking about changing the house to find some new area."

Several cars and a van were burnt out in the attack Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Insp James Sheffield of Cambridgeshire Police said: "I think the community are fearful. They're upset and they're angry."

He said police would be adding patrols in the area to reassure the community and catch the perpetrators.

