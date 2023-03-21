A man who raped a woman while she slept claimed she had just had a bad dream.

Joshua McKay, 26, carried out the rape in Peterborough and when the woman awoke while he was attacking her he insisted it had not actually happened.

When confronted over the phone by the woman, McKay continued to deny the allegation and claimed he had an illness which made him rape her in his sleep and that he was unaware he was doing it.

However, McKay, of Whitwell, Peterborough, then sent the woman two handwritten letters apologising for hurting her in the attack, which happened between 2016 and 2017.

He also sent messages to her in 2017, in which he admitted raping her and asked her not to go to the police.

The woman confided in officers in 2019 and McKay was arrested. In police interview, he denied the allegation and claimed the sex had always been consensual.

He told officers the letters were not written by him as they were not in his handwriting, and he had never seen them before.

However, forensic testing revealed McKay’s fingerprints on one of the notes - and he was charged with rape.

McKay stood trial for five days at Cambridge Crown Court in January and, after less than two hours of deliberation, jurors found him guilty of one count of rape.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday where he was handed seven years and six months in prison.

Det Con Lisa Marston, who investigated, said: “I would like to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forwards and her strength in supporting a conviction, which included giving evidence at the trial.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of any form of sexual abuse to report it to us. Please be assured we will always treat you with the utmost sensitivity and respect."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know