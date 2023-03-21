A council has been forced to correct a road sign after locals noticed they had made an embarrassing spelling blunder.

The new sign in the village of Kirton in Suffolk caused some amusement among villagers, for pointing the way to "Flexistowe", rather than its intended destination of Felixstowe.

Steve Jacobs, who posted a photo of the sign on the Kirton and Falkenham Facebook page, said: "Show me the way to Flexistowe? Can’t find it on the map."

Jack Cade added jokingly: "Suffolk County Council have looked at the options and decided that it'll be cheaper to rename Felixstowe than fix the sign."

But the county council sprang into action once the mistake, which was only on one side of the sign, was pointed out.

Suffolk Highways tweeted: "Earlier today we noticed the incorrect spelling of Felixstowe on this directional sign."Our teams were able to be ‘Flex’-ible and quick to get it resolved."

The council said it hoped it had not caused too much confusion.

Felixstowe is a town on the Suffolk coast which is home to the UK's largest container port and also known for its seaside resort.

