Bungling robbers who tried and failed to blow up two cash machines have been jailed.

Jamie Masters and Wayne Lewis were trying to get cash from the ATMs outside banks in the Newlands Centre, in Witham, and outside Tesco, in Mandeville Way, in Laindon.

They failed to get any money but succeeded in doing £100,000 damage in the process.

Police said neither man had any knowledge of explosives and they had put themselves and the public at risk.

Masters and Lewis’ first attempt in Witham took place in the early hours of 22 March 2022 when the pair were caught on CCTV putting a gas canister on the ATM.

The pair were caught on CCTV fitting explosives to the cash machine in Laindon Credit: Essex Police

They tried to set off the gas using a makeshift explosive, causing an explosion but failing to break into the cash machine.

On 11 April the pair were then caught on CCTV outside Tesco, in Laindon, as they again placed a gas cannister near to the ATM.

On this occasion, the makeshift explosive they attempted to use did not ignite the gas and instead caused a firework-like explosion which also failed to yield any money.

Wayne Lewis and Jamie Masters failed to get any money out of the machines they targeted Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police were able to identify the men as Masters and Lewis and both were arrested during early morning warrants on 29 April 2022.

They were charged with conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to cause an explosion with intent to endanger life or property and both men admitted the charges.

Masters, 34, of Sackville Crescent, Romford, was sentenced to six years and eight months while Lewis, 42, of Upper Road, Woodford Green, was sentenced to six years in jail.

Det Insp Frazer Low said: “More than anything else, the actions of Lewis and Masters were incredibly dangerous, to themselves, to anyone who was nearby and to the property they were targeting.

“Neither had the knowledge or skills to control explosions and they put the safety of the public – and themselves – at significant risk.

“Despite their actions, they left each scene without a penny so their actions really were in vain."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know