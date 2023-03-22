A serial burglar was caught after he cut himself breaking into an opticians to steal glasses.

Thomas Howden, 34, stole a backpack full of glasses from an opticians in Cumbergate in Peterborough on 4 February but left his DNA at the scene.

It was the last in a series of thefts by Howden, who stole electrical items worth nearly £40,000 in burglaries over a month in the city, including targeting one business four times.

He began his stealing spree on 8 January when he entered a business in Trinity Street and took several laptops.

He returned in the early hours of the following morning and was seen carrying a television away from the same business.

Later that day, at about 7.40pm, Howden returned for a third time, to steal another large television.

On 27 January, Howden went to a branch of Boots in Queensgate where he stole two large boxes of Yankee candles.

Then, on 1 February, Howden went to Waitrose in Mayors Walk where he stole two bottles of alcohol.

On 3 February, Howden returned to the business premises in Trinity Street for a fourth time at about 4.20am. This time he left with a rucksack containing more electrical items.

Finally, the following day, he broke into an opticians in Cumbergate, Peterborough, before filling a backpack with glasses and leaving the area.

Blood found at the scene was forensically tested and retuned a positive match for Howden’s DNA.

The total value of stolen items and damage caused was more than £39,000.

Howden, of no known address, admitted seven counts of burglary and two of shoplifting and was jailed for a year.

PC Shakira Munday said: “Howden repeatedly stole from businesses with no thought about the impact his crimes were having on other people.

“As well as stealing from the opticians, he caused significant damage to the shop as he smashed his way in.

“A lot of work went into this investigation to compile the necessary evidence to link Howden to all the burglaries."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know