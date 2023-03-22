People living near a leisure centre have been told to keep their doors and windows closed after a chlorine gas leak.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Leighton Buzzard at about 8.15am, and three crews were sent.

"The incident was caused by chlorine gas which has been contained," the fire service said on Twitter.

"Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution. The road is closed so avoid the area."

The leisure centre has been closed, with members advised to use facilities at the Dunstable Centre instead.

"We apologised for any inconvenience caused," it said in a Facebook post.

Crews from Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Stopsley were sent to deal with the incident.

