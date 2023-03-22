A "prolific" thief who stole more than £100 worth of Easter chocolate has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Daniel Cowlbeck, 34, was caught on CCTV stealing more than £80 of Cadbury Creme Eggs in a Co-op, in Oundle Road, Peterborough, on 2 March.

He had stuffed an entire box into his coat and another box into a carrier bag, along with other chocolate goodies, said Cambridgeshire Police.

Two days later he returned to the store with another man and stole £60 worth of washing detergent.

Less than a week later Cowlbeck entered WH Smith, in Bridge Street, Peterborough, and stole Cadbury Creme Eggs and Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs worth £51.

Police found the chocolates stashed in his pockets, along with a small amount of cannabis.

Cowlbeck, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and possession of a class B drug, and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £60 compensation.

PC Oliver Gregory said: “Cowlbeck is a prolific thief with several thefts against his name.

"Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them. It often comes hand-in-hand with other crimes including criminal damage and violence.

“Cowlbeck showed a complete disregard for the law and will now have the next 12 weeks in prison to reflect on his actions.”

