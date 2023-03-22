Detectives have launched an investigation after eight lorries, each containing hundreds of litres of diesel, were destroyed in a fire.

More than 20 firefighters were called to Mulberry Farm in Longstanton in Cambridgeshire at 1.40am on Wednesday after multiple explosions were heard.

Cambridgeshire Police said detectives were gathering CCTV, forensic evidence and carrying out house-to-house inquiries to establish what happened.

Det Insp Verity McCann said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the Longstanton area in the lead-up to the fire who may have seen or heard anything.

"Please contact police. Any information you have however insignificant it may seem, could prove useful.”

It follows a second arson spree in Cambridgeshire at the weekend.

Two vans and a car were found on fire in Orton Malborne and Bodesway in Peterborough on Sunday.

Just a week before, a series of deliberate fires destroyed several cars, damaged a sheltered accommodation home and ruined a railway signal box in the city.

