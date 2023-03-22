Police have set up a major cordon in Northampton after an incident that has brought a suburb of the town to a standstill.

Emergency vehicles and the air ambulance are at the scene near the Cock Inn in Harborough Road in the Kingsthorpe area.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted to ask people to avoid the area, but have not provided details about the nature of the incident.

On Twitter, they said: " We’re currently at the scene of an incident in Harborough Road, Northampton.

"The road is closed between the Cock Hotel junction and the Kingsthorpe Waitrose.

"Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route until further notice."

The road has been cordoned off outside the Cock Inn. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Delays are being reported on nearby roads and traffic has built up in the area.

Bus operator Stagecoach said buses through Kingsthorpe had been diverted via Kettering Road to Moulton Park.

