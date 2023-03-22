Armed police were called to a block of flats near a school after reports of a man barricading himself in a flat.

Neighbours in the block in Pickford Hill in the Hertfordshire town of Harpenden have been evacuated to a nearby school, with families being asked to collect their children early.

Police were called at 6.45am to reports of a disturbance and found a man had locked himself into a flat, "raising concerns for both his welfare and the safety of the emergency services", they said.

A heavy police presence was set up and a cordon established around the flats, with people urged to avoid the area.

At about 3.30pm, police said the incident had been resolved and a man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, threats to cause criminal damage, and assault.

Fire crews were also providing support at the scene, a council spokesman said.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire County Council: “A block of flats near to Sauncey Wood Primary has been evacuated by emergency services and residents affected have been offered the use of the school hall to take shelter.

"The school has taken the decision to close early today.”

