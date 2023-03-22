A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

Emergency services were called to Kingsthorpe in Northampton at around 3.30pm today (Wednesday 22 March).

The boy was stabbed on Harborough Road, close to The Cock Hotel, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four males, aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death and remain in police custody.

A police cordon in Harborough Road is expected to remain in place overnight and into tomorrow as the investigation continues.

An increased police presence will remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community.

Four males have been arrested in connection with the stabbing in Kingsthorpe, Northampton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made this evening, and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the Kingsthorpe area to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

