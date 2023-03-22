People searching for a missing man last seen more than 10 days ago say they have found a body.

The family of Vytautas Matusauskas, 34, have been informed by police, after the discovery of a bod in Thetford in Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have been called to reports of a sudden death near the A1088 in the town and found a man in his 30s unresponsive when they attended shortly before 2pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner, said Norfolk Police.

Mr Matusauskas had last been seen on Saturday, 11 March, near Icknield Way in the town, and last heard from the following day at around 10am.

Officers said his disappearance was "out of character", as they appealed earlier this week for the public to help find him.

