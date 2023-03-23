Play Brightcove video

People living in a community where a teenager was stabbed to death have spoken of their shock, as police stepped up patrols in the area.

A 16-year-old boy died after being attacked in Harborough Road, close to The Cock Hotel, in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men, aged 49 and 21, and boys aged 16 and 14 have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death and are in police custody.

Kingsthorpe College was closed on Thursday "due to an ongoing incident in the community", according to its website.

Councillor Sam Rumens, who represents the area on West Northamptonshire Council, said people in the area were coming to terms with what had happened.

'It's shocked all of us', councillor tells ITV News Anglia

"You never expect this to happen on your doorstep," he said.

"You hear about these awful things that go on in different areas. You sit at home hoping that it never comes to you but it's in the middle of our community.

"It's shocked all of us. All of the members of the community that I've spoken to, the police - words can't describe it."

Northamptonshire Police said an increased police presence would remain in the area to offer reassurance and support the community.

Police remained at the scene on Thursday morning. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police were called to Harborough Road at 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

