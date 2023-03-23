A 16-year-old boy who died after being stabbed to death has been named by police.

Northampton boy Rohan Shand, known as Fred by his family and friends, died after the incident on Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe yesterday afternoon.

Northamptonshire Police said a forensic post-mortem examination today indicated Fred died from a single stab wound to the chest.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our specially trained officers are supporting Fred’s family who are naturally devastated about what has happened and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

"We also ask that people refrain from sharing insensitive posts and images on social media which are likely to cause additional distress to the family."

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene through the day. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Four people were arrested in connection with the boy's death and remain in police custody.

Two men aged 49 and 21 were arrested, as well as two boys aged 16 and 14.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Fred’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with his death.

“This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident and understandably has had a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community and we know people are very shocked and upset by what has happened.

“Our officers remain in the Kingsthorpe area and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them as they will be happy to help."

Police have reminded anyone with CCTV or footage of the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

