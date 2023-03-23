Teenagers living in a town where a fellow school pupil was stabbed to death have spoken of their shock and disbelief, saying "everyone loved" him.

The 16-year-old boy died after being attacked in Harborough Road, close to The Cock Hotel, in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton on Wednesday afternoon.

David Lopes-Thomas, 16, told ITV News Anglia he had spoken to the victim only half an hour before the attack.

David Lopes-Thomas, 16, said he had seen the victim just half an hour before the attack. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"He was a very, very happy person, a very kind person, no one had a problem with him," he said.

"[You'd] never see him not smiling at school. Everyone loved him. I still can't believe it."

The teenager, speaking to ITV News with his parents' permission, said the death should act as "a message for everyone to just stay safe".

He added: "Obviously the area Kingsthorpe has not been safe for a while, everyone knows that but for this to happen now it is definitely different.

"This can't be happening."

Four people are currently being questioned by police in connection with the crime Credit: ITV News Anglia

Two men, aged 49 and 21, and boys aged 16 and 14 are currently being questioned in connection with the boy’s death.

Kingsthorpe College was closed on Thursday "due to an ongoing incident in the community", according to its website.

Councillor Sam Rumens, who represents the area on West Northamptonshire Council, said people in the area were completely shocked.

Floral tributes have been laid near the scene Credit: ITV News Anglia

"You never expect this to happen on your doorstep," he said.

"All of the members of the community that I've spoken to, the police - words can't describe it."

Police said an increased presence would remain in the area to offer reassurance and support the community.

