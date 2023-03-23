Play Brightcove video

Vertical farming has been hailed as the future of agriculture.

More sustainable, needing fewer resources such as land and labour and the ability to grow crops all year round.

Now at an industrial park in Essex, the UK's biggest vertical farm has opened for business.

Replacing hedgerows and rolling fields are sensors and shelves. Around 105,000 strawberry plants are housed in the metre warehouse-style building.

A traditional way of growing the normally summer fruit would take more than ten times the size.

Smartkas is the firm behind the project. The Dutch agricultural technology firm whose mission it says to eradicate world hunger and provide food security solutions - in. essence making sure supermarket shelves are full of fresh food.

Mark Kirby is the firm's Chief Commercial Officer, speaking of the recent TV pictures showing empty shelves, he said: "That just shows you how reliant we are with growing fresh produce and how reliant we are on the weather conditions.

"Here we create our own weather conditions, our own temperature, our own humidity, everything is controlled by us... We have the opportunity as a business and an ecosystem within agriculture and horticulture to collaborate to make sure there is food security, we don't have empty shelves and that collaboration is even more important now as for what we've seen over the last few months."

The company is able to do this by growing the plants hydroponically, in water. The closed conditions means it uses no pesticides, and they even have their own bee colony for pollination.

One of the in-house workers

They also claim to cut down on production costs by using renewable energy sources like solar panels contribute to the warehouse's energy supply which is largely taken up by light, not heat.

Experts like Clarke Willis say it could transform food production across the world. "I think quietly we've got what's called the fourth agricultural revolution happening and controlled environment farming as we call it, not just vertical farming but glasshouses as well, is really the modern way we are developing food production, not just for security of food but also for environmental benefits."

This is the type of company that Harlow council wants to attract to the town. Cllr Joel Charles said: "It's an incredible story of ingenuity and innovation and it's sitting here in Harlow that you can grow strawberries in a warehouse using state of the art technology. Look Harlow wants to inspire that type of business enterprise to come here, base themselves here to grow our local economy and create jobs."

There are a raft of similar projects already underway. The University of Cambridge is exploring the ‘vertical farming of seafood’. While the university has also been collaborating with Growing Underground - a farm located 33mtrs below Clapham High Street.

Researchers have D been helping the farmers to optimise crop performance and reduce energy use.