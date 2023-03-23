A man who was given a five percent chance of survival after suffering a serious stroke has overcome the odds to return to work.

Geoff Smith, 52, from Chelmsford in Essex, was left with serious brain damage after the stroke at his home four years ago.

Geoff survived, however doctors warned his wife that he may never walk or talk again.

But following four years of major rehabilitation and intensive therapy, Geoff has now started working again and even climbed up most of Mount Snowden.

When he had the stroke, Geoff's wife Jo found him unresponsive at home and he was rushed to Broomfield Hospital by paramedics.

His brain had swollen quickly and it needed surgery or he would die within two hours.

Geoff Smith in hospital in April 2019. Credit: BPM Media

Geoff survived the surgery and was on the road to recovery, but could not recognise objects and was unable to talk, read or write.

Over the following months, the Chelmsford man began to walk and talk again and now after intensive therapy Geoff's motor skills have improved dramatically.

Last year, Geoff, his personal trainer and two other stroke survivors climbed Mount Snowdon, reaching two-thirds of the way up the mountain before being forced back by bad weather.

Geoff's wife Jo said: “Geoff is very goal-driven. He’s always been very motivated and that hasn’t changed at all.”

Geoff works as a maintenance engineer for Travelodge and is now back to work for two hours at a time.

The stroke affected him cognitively and physically, so he works with a "buddy" at all times.

Jo began sharing updates about Geoff on a Facebook page soon after he had his stroke and it has since been followed by more than 170,000 people.

She said: “Geoff is kind. He's extremely thoughtful. He is hilariously funny. He is so, so, patient.

“He’s just somebody I’ve always dreamed of being with. At the end of the day to me he’s perfect. And that never dwindled from the day I met him.”

