A primary school teacher accused of murdering her partner was traced by police after her headteacher became concerned for her mental health, a court heard.

Clair Mills grew worried about Year Six teacher Fiona Beal when she was absent from Eastfield Academy in Northampton in March last year having claimed to be ill.

She said when she then did not hear from Beal, she sent her a text message saying: “If I don’t hear from you then I feel I need to ring one of your next of kin.

“It made me feel worried and very concerned. It wasn’t like Fiona not to keep in touch," Ms Mills told Northampton Crown Court.

“Being head teacher and being somebody’s line manager it was tricky because they can’t just not turn up to work for a week.”

Beal, 49, is standing trial accused of murdering her partner Nicholas Billingham, 42, and burying his body in the garden of their home in Moore Street, Northampton.

Nicholas Billingham's body was found in the back garden of his home in Moore Street, Northampton. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Ms Mills said she initially called Beal’s mother, adding: “I explained who I was and Fiona’s mum Julia knew who I was and I explained I was ringing because I was concerned regarding Fiona and I’d been unable to get in touch with her.

“I think Fiona’s mum was quite surprised that I had rung. She said that Fiona was on a course, a residential course and that I had asked her to go on the course.”

“I said that I hadn’t asked Fiona to go on a residential course and that she was due to be at school and hadn’t been.”

The court has been shown CCTV footage of Beal collecting materials from B&Q that prosecutors say she used to bury her partner

Ms Mills said Beal’s mother read her a message from her daughter, saying: “I’m sorry I won’t be back I need more time and space to think, sorry for letting you down.”

It was after speaking to Beal’s mum that Ms Mills decided to ring the police.

“She was sending messages which to me gave me concerns regarding her mental health. I called Fiona’s mum back to let her know that I had called the police," said Ms Mills.

Police officers managed to trace Beal to a lodge she had rented in the Lake District where they found that she had tried to take her own life.

She was detained under the mental health act and taken to hospital.

Entries Fiona Beal had made in two notebooks led police to search the home in Northampton she had shared with Mr Billingham - where they found his body buried in the back garden.

The trial continues.

