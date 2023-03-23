The work of a leading brain scientist which could lead to treatments for a host of degenerative diseases has been rewarded with one of the world's top neurocience prizes.

Prof Christine Holt has, along with two other scientists, won the Lundbeck Foundation's Brain Prize and a share of £1.1m.

She described the honour as "incredible recognition" for decades of work.

Collectively, the scientists made significant advances in unveiling the mechanisms that enable the brain to develop, and to restructure itself in response to external stimuli as it adapts, learns, and recovers from injury.

Prof Holt, professor of developmental neuroscience in the department of physiology, development and neuroscience at the University of Cambridge, discovered how neurons - a type of cell that carries information - send out a long “wire” called an axon that navigates to its own target in the brain.

If brain wiring connections fail to form, or form incorrectly, there can be serious neurological deficits such as blindness.

If connections fail to be maintained, as occurs in many neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, then important brain function may be lost.

It is hoped that new therapies can be developed for treating degenerative conditions such as Parkinson's disease.

Around 10 million people worldwide have the condition, including comedian Billy Connolly and actor Michael J Fox.

Ms Holt said: “Receiving the Brain Prize is an honour beyond my wildest dreams, and I’m absolutely delighted.

“It’s an incredible recognition of the work that we have been doing over the last 40 years.”

The prize is awarded annually by the Danish Lundbeck Foundation to researchers who have made highly original and influential discoveries in brain research.

Prof Holt said: “Our work has revealed the surprisingly fast and precise mechanism by which brains ‘wire up’ during development, and actively maintain their wiring throughout life.

“This provides key insights into the causes of neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases. Fundamental knowledge of this sort is essential for developing clinical therapies in nerve repair.”

