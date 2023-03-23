Play Brightcove video

Richard Hughes told ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard how he fought to save the teenager's life.

A passer-by who tried to help a 16-year-old who had been fatally stabbed described how he held the boy's hand and urged him to "stay with us".

Richard Hughes, 55, was driving home after work with a colleague along Harborough Road in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton, when he saw the victim lying partly on the road.

As two of the first people on the scene, Mr Hughes said they both soon realised the enormity of what had happened when he saw a large stab wound.

"We went over to see if [he was] ok, we got him out of the road and it was my colleague who said 'he's been stabbed'.

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene through the day. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Fortunately there was a police officer just driving by and she came over. We were just packing the wound [to stop the bleeding]," he said.

They were quickly joined by an off-duty nurse who began helping the youngster.

"She knew exactly what to do - I've never seen anybody fight for someone's life like she did," said Mr Hughes.

"I just held his hand and said 'stay with us, stay with us' but we knew then that we were losing him."

The boy died shortly afterwards, said police.

Crowds gather at the scene to lay flowers and pay tribute Credit: ITV News Anglia

Two men, aged 49 and 21, and boys aged 16 and 14 are currently being questioned in connection with the boy’s death.

Mr Hughes told ITV News Anglia he knew himself about the impact of knife crime, having been stabbed himself and then served a jail sentence in 1998 for attempted murder in Northampton.

He has since turned his life around by becoming a mentor to stop others becoming an "egotistic coward that I was".

"One word sums up all this knife business and its cowardly - absolutely cowardly," he said. "It's mindless. Life's cheap to them."

Supt Rachael Handford praised the public who stopped to help and have since given the police information. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Northamptonshire Police said they would continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the area and praised the public for their support so far.

"This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident, we know it can have an enormous impact on neighbourhoods and the wider community," said Supt Rachael Handford.

"We would really like to say thank you, and I personally would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene and tried to help us as well as those people who have contacted us subsequently with information.

"Without the support from the community, the investigation would not be in the position it is now.

"That is community. That is the sense of community in Northamptonshire."

