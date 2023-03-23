A Cambridge University student who died by suicide had seen a GP 16 days before he was found in his college room, and had promised her he would not harm himself, an inquest has heard.

Philosophy student Anup Debnath, who grew up in west London, was found by a porter at Clare College on 12 June last year.

Porters had received an email from Mr Debnath, sent with a delay on it to give him time to carry out his act, requesting they attend his room, a hearing in Huntingdon was told.

The email arrived at 9am on June 12 but was timed at 5.40pm on 10 June.

The 20-year-old had locked his room from the inside and left a suicide note.

He had also taped a note to a chair, warning in red ink that there was a dead body inside the room.

Mr Debnath was found to have the antidepressant medication Sertraline in his system.

Mr Debnath had seen GP Dr Katharine Townsend at the Newnham Walk surgery in Cambridge on 27 May for a face-to-face meeting.

Dr Townsend told the inquest: "When he came in he sat down and he just said simply he had been struggling with low mood and he had not been enjoying the things that he used to.

"He had been feeling very lonely."

He told her this had been going on for a "number of years".

"He said he had the tragedy of a friend of his dying by suicide three weeks earlier and since then he had increased suicidal thoughts himself," Dr Townsend said.

Dr Townsend said she asked him if he wanted to die, and "he said very quickly and simply 'no'."

She said he told her he had four siblings and came from a "loving family" and when asked about his studies he said they were going "OK".

Dr Townsend said this was "actually very positive" as near the exam period many students gave more negative responses.

She said she discussed the pros and cons of Sertraline with him and gave him a prescription for it.

"I asked him to promise me he wouldn't harm himself, which he did," she said.

"Then he left. I remember thinking his manner was so much more positive when he left, so much more hopeful.

"I can't say cheerful, but just upbeat, if you like, and I thought 'that's gone well'. There had been a good rapport, I felt, and I felt I had helped him.

"I was looking forward to seeing him in a couple of weeks' time as he seemed like a gentle soul.

"I really liked what I had got to know of him in those few moments."

Dr Townsend wept as she told family members, who listened to proceedings by audiolink: "I'm so sad you're going through this, I'm just so sad."

Mr Debnath's older sister Moushami Debnath said, in a statement read by the coroner, that they had planned a holiday to Italy for the following year, and a trip to visit their grandmother in Bangladesh.

"It's hard to believe he would want to cut his life with so much potential so short," she said.

Simon Milburn, area coroner for Cambridgeshire, said Mr Debnath had no previous documented mental health issues before 2022.

He said the student had contacted his tutor in March 2022, then again on 16 May, then had appointments with the college's health and wellbeing service on 18 and 26 May when he was diagnosed with mild anxiety and moderately severe depression.

Mr Debnath saw Dr Townsend the following day.

The coroner recorded the medical cause of death as hanging.

Concluding that Mr Debnath died by suicide, Mr Milburn said: "When and why his positive outlook that was witnessed by GP Dr Townsend on 27 May - why that changed, when it changed, isn't clear but it's clear Anup didn't seek any further professional help after that appointment on 27 May."

He extended his condolences to the family, adding: "It's very difficult to imagine what you've been through as a family in these circumstances."

