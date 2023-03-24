Play Brightcove video

Police video captured the pursuit on the A14 and the moment Dickenson's car plunged off the road into undergrowth

A drink-driver who tried to ram a police car at speeds of up to 100mph before crashing down an embankment has been jailed.

Mitchell Dickenson, 31, who was three times the legal alcohol limit, was left bloodied and bruised after the crash last November.

Dramatic body-cam pictures captured the moment of his arrest as he staggered out of his overturned car and stumbled about in the undergrowth making a phone call.

As police move in to arrest him he can be heard shouting "don't touch me".

Dickenson also kicked a police officer in the head and abused paramedics as they tried to treat his injuries later in hospital.

The court heard Dickenson was spotted driving erratically in his Landrover Freelander on the A14 in Suffolk last November.

Traffic officers caught up with Dickenson, from Woodley in Berkshire, as he headed east near Stowmarket just before 11pm on the night of 24 November.

As police pulled alongside, he swerved towards them in an apparent attempt to ram their car.

Police cameras captured the Freelander as it swerved towards their car on the A14 Credit: Suffolk Police

The officers dropped back to call for help from colleagues, before making a second attempt to get alongside the Land Rover, but again Dickenson swerved towards them, trying to force the police car into the central reservation.

The officers dropped back and continued to follow as they awaited support from other units.

At this point Dickenson was driving at speeds between 60mph and 100mph, weaving across the road and one point slammed on the brakes causing the police car to make an emergency stop.

As they were passing the slip road at the Claydon turning, Dickenson swerved across the chevrons at the last second and went over rough ground which made the vehicle airborne as it went over a grass bank.

Dickenson was discovered standing beside the wreckage of his car with cuts to his face and head.

Dickenson was filmed staggering about after he crawled from the wreckage of his car Credit: Suffolk Police

A breath test revealed 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is almost three times the legal limit.

Dickenson was taken to Ipswich Hospital in an ambulance and abused the police officer and paramedics throughout the journey.

After arriving at hospital, Dickenson kicked the police officer in the head as he was trying to secure him to a trolley.

Police said it was "incredibly fortunate" that no-one else was hurt during the incident.

Sgt George Laflin said: “Mitchell Dickenson’s actions on the night in question were extremely reckless and dangerous.

“Dickenson showed complete disregard to the safety of the officers and other motorists and his behaviour towards the arresting officer and also the paramedics was abhorrent, displaying a total lack of respect and common decency towards our professions."

Dickenson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, where he was sentenced to a total of 20 months’ jail, disqualified from driving for 46 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

Dickenson had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and assaulting an emergency worker.

