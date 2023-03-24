A home carer who drank half a bottle of vodka while on duty was so drunk that she fell out of her car and over a wall when she arrived home, a court heard.

Joanne Clements, 52, from Ipswich, was found to be almost four times the drink drive limit when police breath-tested her.

Ipswich magistrates banned her from driving for nearly three years after she admitted drink-driving and driving without due care and attention.

Police said Clements, of Hampton Road, was spotted running a red light in her Nissan Micra at the junction of Valley Road with Henley Road in Ipswich at 9.35pm on 10 December last year.

A witness driving behind her car said it was being driven erratically and when Clements pulled up outside her house she fell out of the car, and then over a garden wall before struggling to unlock her front door.

When police arrived they found Clements in her doorway where she appeared "confused and unsteady".

She failed a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

A further breath test showed Clements had 130 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg in 100ml.

In her police interview the next day, Clements told officers that she had spent the day of the incident working as a home visit carer.

She had conducted several joint visits during the morning at which point, she said, she was sober.

However, after lunch she made her final four visits alone and had begun drinking vodka at 2pm. She said by the time she got home she had consumed about half a litre of the spirit.

Civilian investigator Richard Fox, who interviewed her in custody said: "It is staggering that someone would get behind the wheel of a car having consumed so much alcohol they could barely walk when they got home.

"This is then compounded by the fact that Joanne Clements had been undertaking her work caring for elderly and vulnerable people while clearly in no fit state. It is incredibly fortunate that no one came to any harm as a result of her actions."

Clements was also instructed to complete nine months of alcohol treatment, 25 days of rehabilitation activity and pay fines and costs totalling £259.

