ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward visits Bury Town ahead of Non-League Day

Fans of professional football clubs are being urged to use the international break to support their local non-league teams - many of whom are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Among the clubs in action on Saturday's Non-League Day are Suffolk-based Bury Town, who are one of the oldest teams in the entire country having been founded in Bury St Edmunds in 1872.

The Blues, who play in the Isthmian League North Division, regularly attract impressive crowds of around 500, but are hoping for a bigger than usual gate this weekend with nearby EFL clubs Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Cambridge United all not playing.

Like many clubs, they have been hit with rising gas and electricity bills in recent times - meaning any extra income they can generate through the turnstiles makes a huge difference.

Nick Pope used to play for Bury Town (left) and is now starring in the Premier League for Newcastle United (right). Credit: Bury Town FC/PA

"Obviously oil's gone up, we've got oil heating here, we've got gas heating in another building - that's gone up as well," chairman Russell Ward told ITV News Anglia ahead of Tuesday's Suffolk Premier Cup win over neighbours Lowestoft Town.

"The cost of food has gone up too, so it is hard. The more people we can get in, it helps with that."

Fans of EFL clubs will be granted half-price entry for Saturday's fixture at Ram Meadow against London-based side New Salamis, proving they bring along their season ticket.

Bury have a rich non-league pedigree, with current Newcastle and England goalkeeper Nick Pope, and Ipswich Town legend Simon Milton, among their most notable sales.

Non-League Day was set up in 2010 and is now an annual part of the football calendar.

It always coincides with the international break in order to give non-league clubs maximum exposure and a better chance of attracting big crowds.

Selected non-league fixtures on Saturday

Cambridge City v Stamford

Dereham Town v Halesowen Town

Newmarket Town v Norwich United

Bishop's Stortford v Bognor Regis Town

Bigglewade FC v Didcot Town

Gorleston v AFC Sudbury

Needham Market v Nuneaton Borough

Whitton United v Mildenhall Town

FC Clacton v Sawbridgeworth Town

