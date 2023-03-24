A crowd funding page to give a 16-year-old stab victim the "send off he deserves" has already hit its target.

The page dedicated to teenager Rohan Shand, known as Fred by his family and friends, has raised over £14,000 since it was set up on Thursday.

Fred died of a single stab wound to the chest as he walked on Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, on Wednesday afternoon.

Shania Coleman, who set up the GoFundMe page, said: "We are blown away and extremely grateful for everyone’s support. Fred, I hope you know how loved you are."

The page describes how the pupil from Kingsthorpe College was taken in "devastating circumstances".

"Fred was loved by so many people. We are raising funds to help take some pressure off of Fred‘s loving father Rohan and to give him the send-off he deserves.

"All that knew Fred knew that he was such an intelligent, polite and caring young man and he would have gone on to do such great things."

Four people - two men aged 49 and 21 and two boys aged 16 and 14 - have been arrested in connection with Fred's death and a murder investigation continues.

Police at the scene in Kingsthorpe on Wednesday Credit: ITV Anglia

People commenting on the page described the teenager's death as an "awful tragedy".

One family wrote: "Nothing can come close to easing your pain but we want you to know Northampton cares."

Another contributor put: "#Forever16 Fred, what a tragedy. Our hearts and thoughts are with your loved ones."

The comments marked an outpouring of grief in the shocked local community as they come to terms what happened.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said trained officers were supporting Fred's family, who were devastated by his loss.

