A fire which gutted a home was started by a "home-made" electric bike, said investigators.

The blaze broke out at about 10.30pm on Wednesday in Luton, and two crews were sent to deal with it.

They found smoke coming from the house and discovered the fire in the kitchen-diner, before extinguishing it.

An investigation into the cause of the fire concluded that it had been started by an electric bike which had been left on charge.

"This is believed to have been a home-made conversion," said Luton Community Fire Station in a post on Facebook.

Standard pedal cycles can be turned into e-bikes with the installation of a battery pack and motor, with conversion kits widely available for sale.

"Luckily, the house had working smoke detectors, which promptly raised the alarm, allowing residents to evacuate the property unharmed," added the fire service.

