Homeless man guilty of murdering woman, 83, and burning body on bonfire

A homeless man who was taken in by an elderly woman has been found guilty of murdering her and burning her body on a bonfire in her garden.

Allan Scott, 42, was convicted of murdering 83-year-old Patricia Holland at her home in Gorleston in Norfolk after a jury took just over two hours to deliver a unanimous guilty verdict at Norwich Crown Court.

Scott had lodged with Mrs Holland since August 2020 after they met while he was homeless and selling his paintings outside a shop on the High Street in Gorleston.

The court heard human remains were discovered on a bonfire in the garden, including a bracelet and two rings belonging to the victim.

Mrs Holland was murdered at her home in Lowestoft Road overnight between Saturday, 24 July and Sunday, 25 July 2021.

Senior investigating officer Chris Burgess of Norfolk Police said: “This is a truly shocking crime where a vulnerable, well-liked elderly woman was murdered in her home by a man she had taken sympathy on and provided shelter to."

Scott, who had previously pleaded guilty to preventing lawful burial, will be sentenced later.

Patricia Holland was identified by remains found in the bonfire. Credit: Norfolk Police

The court was told that Mrs Holland had turned up at a neighbour's house in a distressed state at 9.20pm on Saturday, and reported that Scott had become abused over some burned pasta.

When police attended, the pensioner said she wanted Scott to leave. Though he was uncooperative, officers persuaded Scott to leave the house.

At 10pm, officers also left but CCTV later showed that 17 minutes later, Scott returned to the property.

The alarm was raised the following afternoon when Mrs Holland's daughter visited the house to see her mother and noticed blood on the door, before calling the police.

Scott, who answered the door, told Mrs Holland's daughter that she was at church.

When Mrs Holland still had not been seen later in the day, police launched a high-risk missing person investigation.

The following day Scott was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

More follows.

