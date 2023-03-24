Police investigating the murder of a father-of-three in a "drive-by" shooting outside a party have arrested a wanted man in Spain.

Grandfather-of-two Robert Powell, 50, was shot multiple times from a car on Water Lane in Roydon near Harlow in Essex on 13 June 2020. He died in hospital the following day.

Police had previously appealed to find three men - one of whom was Israar Shah.

The 38-year-old was located in Spain and has already been extradited back to the UK, Essex Police said this week.

He appeared in court charged with murder on Monday and was remanded in custody.

Another wanted man, Nana Oppong, 42, was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained by Moroccan authorities last month.

He remains in Moroccan custody while extradition proceedings continue.

The wanted poster for Temitope Adeyinka, who is also known as Limo. Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police say a third man still wanted in connection with the case, Temitope Adeyinka, 38, remains at large and a European Arrest Warrant is in place.

The charity Crimestoppers has also increased the reward to up to £10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Det Supt Stephen Jennings said: “Robert’s death was shocking, violent and heartless.

“There’s a loving family, a mother, children, grandchildren, who have spent more than two-and-a-half years in a state of limbo and grief. They need and deserve answers.

The shooting took place in Roydon near Harlow in the summer of 2020 Credit: ITV News Anglia

“We will not stop until we’ve spoken to everyone we believe could be involved and there’s still one man in particular we want to speak to.

“Temitope Adeyinka, also known as Limo, is around 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build. He has links to areas in East London but we believe he may have travelled abroad.

"We want anyone who may know of Limo’s current whereabouts to come forward as soon as you can.

“I’m also making this direct appeal to you, Limo – it’s only a matter of time before we find you.

“The best thing you can do is hand yourself in and tell your side of the story, before it’s told for you."

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

