Claire Cossey's musical sales pitch has had 200,000 views in a day

An estate agent who has made her own music video to advertise a house based on a hit from the 1980s has earned worldwide praise.

Claire Cossey, who owns Just-Knock Estate Agents, sings NeverEnding Story by pop star Limahl as she tours the five-bedroom house at Hockliffe in Bedfordshire.

The video has had 200,000 views in one day on YouTube, although so far only one genuine buyer has been in touch.

Ms Cossey - whose musical sales pitches first appeared on ITV News Anglia in 2021 - said she chose the song because the £700,000 house was a "never-ending property" with five bedrooms, five reception rooms, three bedrooms, and a games room.

The 43-year-old, who was a singer for 24 years before starting her own estate agency, said the video – which took her 10 hours to edit – is “on another level”.

"I’ve never known anything like it,” Ms Cossey said.

“It’s just shocking and it is just escalating at a fast rate… Even someone from New York has contacted me.”

Ms Cossey begins in the open-plan dining kitchen area before taking viewers into the living area, which features exposed wooden beams.

Claire Cossey singing about the house's dog grooming business in her video Credit: Claire Cossey/Youtube

She even sings about the home’s dog grooming business, Hockliffe Happy Hounds, before viewers are ushered into the games room and given a tour of the master bedroom.

The video ends with a view of the garden, as the song fades while Ms Cossey repeats the refrain “The never ending property”.

The song first became popular in 1984 as the theme tune to a fantasy film of the same name, and has since been used in Netflix hit Stranger Things.

“The reason for that song is that I watch Stranger Things with my kids, and I remember The NeverEnding Story and I love it.”

The kitchen of the house Claire Cossey is trying to sell Credit: Claire Cossey/YouTube

Ms Cossey admits that videos of this style are “not a gimmick” as she has, along with her business partner, Tony Bailey, created many other parody music videos to help sell her properties, many of which have received positive reviews.

“Not in a million years did I think this would work, but the first I did received so much positivity.”

She added that the viral video has earned her “more compliments from other estate agents today than I’ve ever had”.

Since the exposure on social media, Ms Cossey said she has been inundated with calls about the video, though so far only one is from a genuine viewer.

While Ms Cossey is shocked by the attention the property has received, she admits that she welcomes the extra exposure because “selling the house is all that matters”.

"It’s just better exposure, so if it means more people see it and there’s a better chance of the house selling, then that’s all that matters,” she added.

Claire singing in her video Credit: Claire Cossey/YouTube

The property has been on the market since last September and Ms Cossey changed the guide price two days before the listing went viral.

Twitter users were quick to sing Ms Cossey’s praises and hailed her a “modern-day hero”, after the Rightmove link was posted by an account with the caption “Oh my God. The video”, which picked up thousands of likes.

