A woman who killed her unfaithful partner and buried his body in the garden of their Northampton home lied to her parents about his disappearance, saying he had left her for another woman, a court heard.

Teacher Fiona Beal, 49, denies murder but admits manslaughter on the grounds that her pre-existing mental health issues had been made worse by the controlling and manipulative behaviour of Nicholas Billingham.

His body was found buried in the garden of their home in Moore Street in Northampton in March 2022, after Beal was traced to a lodge in the Lake District when concerns were raised for her mental health.

Giving evidence, Beal's mother Julia Beal told prosecutor Steven Perian KC about a phone conversation she had with her daughter in autumn 2021.

"She said 'he's really gone this time. He's taken his clothes and given me the door key back and changed his phone number.'

"She said she'd got no contact with him at all."

The crown's case is that after stabbing Mr Billingham in the neck on 1 November 2021, Fiona Beal buried him in the garden of their house and continued the pretence that he had left.

Fiona Beal and Nicholas Billingham. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

She told family and colleagues that they both had Covid, giving her the time she needed to conceal his body, say prosecutors.

But in March 2022 Beal told her parents she was going on a training course in East Sussex at the last minute, because the member of staff who was due to go had Covid and would be gone for five days.

They were unable to contact her during that time but on the day she was due back she got in touch.

Julia Beal said: "We tried phoning but couldn't get through. But then she called saying she felt unwell and was in a bad place in her head and was going to stay down there for a few days."

Her parents' concerns were further raised when the headteacher at Eastfield Academy, where she taught, phoned to ask the couple if they knew where their daughter was. The head told them there was no training course.

The headteacher contacted police who traced Fiona Beal to a holiday lodge in Cumbria.

A subsequent search of her home and garden led to the discovery of Mr Billingham's body.

Mr Perian asked Julia Beal how she felt about her daughter lying to her.

She replied: "I didn't think about it in that way. I was just worried to death about her."

Earlier Beal's father Alan gave evidence that, as well as having two affairs, Nicholas Billingham had been very controlling in his relationship with his daughter.

The trial continues.

