A duck has died after being pelted by stones from a young boy's slingshot.

The injured bird was rushed to nearby vets by a member of the public but was put down after suffering a fractured skull, brain trauma and a damaged eye.

The RSPCA said the injuries were "truly awful" and described the incident as "upsetting".

It happened at Stourbridge Common in Cambridge on 16 March.

A boy, thought to be around 12 years old, was seen on a bike firing stones from a slingshot at the duck.

A concerned member of the public saw the attack and took the injured bird to Village Vet, Milton.

But vets said "nothing more could be done to save him" and the bird was put to sleep.

David Allen, RSPCA animal rescue officer, said: ”It is upsetting to hear that this poor bird had to suffer as a result of this cruelty.

"The injuries were truly awful and would have caused him so much suffering.

“I am investigating this and I want to highlight this so that people can keep an eye out for wildlife in the area, although we hope that this was an isolated incident.”

The incident has been reported to the police.

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal - except under licence - to take, injure or kill wild birds or to take, damage or destroy their eggs or nest whilst it is in use or being built.

The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and or an unlimited fine.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01042499.

