Two teenagers charged in Kingsthorpe murder inquiry

Two teenage boys have been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died following the incident near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, at about 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Northampton Magistrates' Court said the two boys, aged 16 and 14, both from the area, were remanded in custody on Saturday morning charged with murder.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear next at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

Flowers at the scene in Kingsthorpe Credit: ITV Anglia

Police said a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton who were arrested in connection with Fred's death have both been released with no further action.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our specially trained officers are supporting Fred’s family who are naturally devastated about what has happened and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

Det Insp Simon Barnes, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Fred’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with his death.

"This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident and understandably has had a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community and we know people are very shocked and upset by what has happened."

Police have been asking anyone with CCTV or footage of the incident to get in touch.

