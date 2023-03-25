Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment career burglar Gareth Farrington, 36, was arrested at his home

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment a "career burglar" was caught hiding in a cupboard as police came to arrest him.

Gareth Farrington, 36, and his girlfriend, Rachel McGill, 31, stole and then pawned thousands of pounds worth of jewellery across Cambridgeshire.

The pair were arrested at their home in Chesterton Road in October 2022 where Farrington was found hiding in a locked cupboard in the hallway.

Large amounts of jewellery, watches, foreign currency were recovered and have since been returned to their owners.

Gareth Farrington, was jailed for six years and two months. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

At Cambridge Crown Court, Farrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and 10 counts of handling stolen goods from properties across Girton, Hilton, Cottenham, Caldecote, Dry Drayton, Linton, Great Shelford, Hemingford Grey, Harston, Hauxton, Oakington and Swaffham.

He was sentenced to six years and two months in prison.

McGill pleaded guilty to 16 counts of handling stolen goods and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Rachel McGill also admitted handling stolen goods and was jailed for three years. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det Sgt James Rabbett said: “Farrington is a career burglar who worked alongside his girlfriend to break into homes in search of cash, foreign currency and high-value jewellery.

"The pair have caused misery to their victims, taking items of huge sentimental value yet for very little financial gain.

“We were pleased to be able to reunite many of the victims with their jewellery.

"For those we haven’t, we hope this sentence offers some reassurance that justice has been served by the courts.”

