A baby badger which was found "frozen solid" in a wood has been introduced to her new "adopted brother".

The young female was named Bertha after she was found by a dog walker in woods in Lincolnshire on 13 February.

She was transferred to the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn in Norfolk, and fed with formula milk to build her up.

Weeks later she weighs more than 1kg (2.2lbs) and has been paired up with another orphaned badger named Bartholomew, who was found in East Sussex.

The RSPCA says it is important for badgers to be together to keep their wild instincts.

The female cub was hand reared by staff at the East Winch Wildlife Centre Credit: RPSCA

Evangelos Achilleos, Wildlife Centre Manager said “The two have been introduced and are being very vocal and feeding well.

“They are still very young and very delicate, and we hope they will grow well, but it is still early days. We are going through lots of powdered milk (Royal Canin) so if anyone is able to donate any to us via our Amazon wish list we would be extremely grateful!"

The badger cubs will remain together at the Norfolk centre until they are old enough to be released back into the wild.

Badger cubs are typically born from the beginning of February to late April.

