Boat Race 2023: Cambridge rows to victory

Cambridge powered to their fourth victory in five Boat Races with a gutsy effort against a resilient Oxford crew.

The winners had rudder issues before the race and both blue boats earned early warnings from umpire Tony Reynolds as Oxford, with the weight advantage, pulled ahead.

A bold move from Cambridge cox Jasper Parish paid off when, judging the conditions, he decided to steer his crew closer to the bank in Fulham hoping to find friendlier waters.

That allowed Cambridge to take a half-length's lead, and while Oxford would not let their opponents get away, it turned out to be an inspired decision from

Parish as Cambridge carried their advantage over the finish line.