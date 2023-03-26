Cambridge extended their winning streak to six straight women's Boat Races after beating Oxford with another dominant performance in the 77th edition.

Both blue boats broke records in 2022, Cambridge edging out their competition by 2 1/4 lengths, yet with Cambridge president Caoimhe Dempsey the only returnee for either university and no Olympians in either crew for 2023 it was bound to be a different race.

This time, Oxford got out to a strong start but Cambridge crept ever closer and quickly clawed back Oxford's advantage, umpire Matt Smith issuing his first stern warnings as the boats edged dangerously close together.

By the halfway point, the defending champions were well ahead, Smith had put his flags away, and Cambridge continued to assert their dominance, never relenting as they easily steered to victory.