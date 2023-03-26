An elderly woman is fighting for her life after masked men broke into her home in Suffolk and robbed her.

The woman in her 80s, heard a noise at the door before two males broke in and knocked her to the ground.

They stole her handbag, which contained her purse, cash and keys.

She was found at 2pm on Saturday (March 25) lying on the floor of her home in Grayson Avenue in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

She was conscious, but injured and had to be taken to hospital for treatment where her condition is described as 'life-threatening.'

Suffolk police say they believe the burglary happened during the hours of darkness at some point the previous evening to early Saturday morning. The stolen handbag is described as orange in colour with a silver link chain handle.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses, anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area on Friday, or anyone living in the area with CCTV or doorbell cameras.

They are also asking any motorists with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who were driving (during the timeframe indicated) in the vicinity of the B1532 London Road, South Lowestoft, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.