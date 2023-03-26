Former Scotland goalkeeper Bryan Gunn has spoken of his "immense pride" after his son made his own international bow at Hampden Park.

Norwich City stopper Angus Gunn, 27, was handed his senior debut by Scotland boss Steve Clarke in Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus after switching allegiance from England.

He kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win as Scotland cruised to victory thanks to a brace from Manchester United's Scott McTominay and another from Aston Villa's John McGinn.

Bryan, who himself won six senior caps for Scotland in the 1990s, was in the stands at Hampden Park along with other members of his family, and speaking to ITV News Anglia, admitted there was hardly a dry eye in the house when the national anthem was belted out.

Play Brightcove video

Watch an extended interview with Bryan Gunn

"It was amazing because we had a box and we had all of our family there. It was a feeling of immense pride," said Bryan.

"Angus' fiancée Phoebe and his daughter Blake were all singing 'Flower of Scotland', and we were all delighted. There was a video taken by one of the family members and I think I was the only one not crying in the box!

"To be fair to Angus, his sister sent him the words to 'Flower of Scotland' and he said: 'Don't worry, I know them off by heart already'. So, he was ready for that action."

Byran admitted that Angus' first start for his country had "gone better than his dad's" - a game in which he conceded three goals in a defeat to Egypt in May 1990.

He still went on to make five further appearances for his country though, at a time when he was competing with Jim Leighton and Andy Goram for a place in the starting line-up, and enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Norwich City in the Premier League.

Angus Gunn (centre) claps the Scotland fans after making his debut. Credit: PA

It was during Bryan's 12-year period at Norwich that Angus was born, and his son has now gone on to follow in his footsteps by starring for both the Canaries and Scotland.

There was a time that Angus harboured hopes of playing for England having been capped right up to under 21 level, but he now has an opportunity to establish himself as Scotland's number one - with the other two goalkeepers in the squad, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly, still waiting to win their first caps.

"All he can do is play well. I think the opportunity for Angus now is to be consistent, like he has been at Norwich, and that's one of the main reasons he'd been picked," Bryan said.

"Scotland need competition. It will be competitive and it's down to Angus to keep his level of performance as high as he can and hopefully he wins the battle."

Nathan Broadhead celebrates his last-minute equaliser for Wales in Croatia. Credit: PA

There were plenty of tears in Croatia as well as Ipswich Town striker Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to score a dramatic equaliser for Wales on his international debut.

Rob Page's side were trailing the World Cup semi-finalists when Broadhead was introduced, but the 24-year-old managed to rescue a point deep into stoppage time.

It was a dream come true for Broadhead who was forced to withdraw from previous Welsh squads because of injury and had started to question whether his chance would ever come.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life," he told BBC Sport. "Every time I’ve been called up I’ve had little injury issues here and there.

"I got a bit overwhelmed to be honest. I got quite emotional.

"We needed a point. We came here to try and win the game but a point is a good result. We’re made up with it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...