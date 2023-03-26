Man charged with causing four deaths in crash on M25

An Ipswich man will appear in court this week, charged with causing the deaths of four people in a crash on the M25.

They died after a lorry and a minibus crashed between junctions 27 and 26 at Waltham Abbey in Essex on August 23, 2021.

31-year-old Abigael Muamba from Edmonton Green; 60-year-old Dexter Augustus from Waltham Forest and 59-year-old Jennifer Smith from Stratford were all pronounced dead at the scene.Lisa Gardiner, 44, from Walthamstow, died of her injuries some times later.

Ethan Burdett, 66, from Ipswich Haven Marina was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He will appear before magistrates in Colchester on Wednesday.