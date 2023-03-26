Play Brightcove video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matt Hudson

A young mum and influencer has hit back at trolls who have criticised her attempts to change people's perceptions of the DIY industry, by encouraging more women to pick up a power tool.

Jasmine Gurney from Biggleswade in Bedfordshire is attracting legions of viewers with her "how to do it" videos on TikTok.

But she has attracted many spiteful online comments from some men, even being accused of effectively cheating tradesmen out of work with her tutorials.

"I've had a lot of comments" she told ITV News Anglia.

"One comment that's always stuck with me and I know it shouldn't but it has, was when I was building my pergola.

"I was 24 weeks pregnant I think at the time and I don't think I told people on that video I was pregnant and a man commented saying 'maybe you should get back on the treadmill instead of stealing jobs off tradies.'

"First of all I'm pregnant, I can't help looking like this and secondly no-one's stealing your jobs. If you're worried a DIYer is going to steal your jobs, maybe you are not that good."

Jasmine built her side tables, cupboard storage and pannelling behind her bed and has been teaching others how she did it. Credit: ITV News Anglia

With 85% of jobs in construction still filled by men, her DIY videos are aimed primarily but not entirely at the growing number of women who want to be able to do it themselves.

"I think there is a big stigma in the DIY world that it is a man's world.

"It's getting better but over the last however many years men have been the faces of DIY stores.

"Men have always been the tradesmen. It's tradesMEN.It doesn't sound right if you put women in there and that needs to change I think."

It comes as the UK Trade Skills Index 2023 revealed that the construction and trades industry is missing one million workers and desperately needs to plug that gap.

While championing women who work in the sector, Ms Gurney hopes she can encourage more to have a go at DIY.

"I've not had any professional training" she said.

"Youtube has taught me most of the things I know. Other than that it's been trial and error.

"DIY is very much about making mistakes and learning from them so you know how to do it the next time. I've definitely learned from my mistakes."

