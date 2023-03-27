A woman in her 80s has died after masked robbers burst into her home, knocking her to the ground.

The victim was found by neighbours on Saturday afternoon lying on the floor at the property in Suffolk. She was taken to the James Paget Hospital but died in the early hours of Monday.

Police said they believed two masked males had forced their way into her home on Grayson Avenue in Pakefield some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

She was knocked to the ground as the robbers stole her handbag and purse. The handbag has since been found.

Police have not yet arrested anyone.

Det Ch Insp Mathew Connick, of Suffolk Police, said: “This is a very serious incident following which a woman has sadly lost her life.

“The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence continues, as do enquiries to establish the cause of death. The family are being supported by specially trained police officers as part of the investigation."

Police said the community could expect to see an increased presence in the area following the incident.

“While searches and house to house enquiries take place, we are keen to speak to anyone who finds a purse, or who saw suspicious activity in the area late on Friday and into Saturday morning and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras.”

Police are also asking any motorists with dashcams fitted who were driving between 6pm on 24 March and 7am on 25 March in the London Road area of Lowestoft to contact police.

