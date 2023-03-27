Victims of a sexual predator who posed as a photographer and set up hidden cameras in changing rooms to film hundreds of aspiring young models said they felt utterly violated as their abuser was jailed.

David Glover, 48, made secret recordings of his victims who came to him for portfolio shoots over at least four years and cataloged them on his computer, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

After admitting five counts of voyeurism concerning 35 women identified by police, Glover was jailed for 20 months.

One of his victims, who waived her right to anonymity, said it made her "skin crawl" to think she had trust the defendant, to take photographs of her baby.

Francesca Rowden told the court that she no longer worked in the modelling industry.

Francesca Rowden waived her right to anonymity. Credit: PA

Another victim, breaking down in tears, said: "I thought about how this could affect my career now if they [the images] ever got leaked."

In a statement to court another woman said she felt "utterly violated" and another said "the guy is an absolute creep".

Glover, 48, of Tallington in Lincolnshire, admitted at an earlier hearing to five counts of voyeurism concerning 35 women identified by police, but prosecutors said a further "70 or so" women were in footage that police found on Glover's electronic devices.

Thomas Brown, prosecuting, said these women had not been identified and Glover was not being sentenced over images of these further women - but could face further proceedings if any of them came forward.

Glover, who also worked as a wedding photographer, was "well thought of" said prosecutors. He would shoot in his home and sometimes hired studio space.

"There was private space provided by the studio for people to change from their outdoor, everyday clothing into whatever they were wearing for the shoot," said the prosecutor.

"As a private space, it was used for exactly that purpose by people who were to be photographed."

His voyeurism was uncovered by a woman's partner who investigated the changing room to find "an alarm clock that looked remarkably out of context".

He investigated further and found it was a covert camera, and that the memory card in it had footage of his partner getting changed on it.

After a police investigation was triggered, more women came forward.

Judge Matthew Lowe said: "Following the breakdown of his marriage in 2011, this defendant sought to turn what had been a hobby into a business and began working as a professional photographer."

He said the offending took place over at least four years, was "clearly planned offending" and some of the women in the footage appeared "completely naked".

Glover was jailed for 20 months for his offending, and was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register, and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

