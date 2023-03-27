Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Rohan Shand - who was known to family and friends as Fred - died after being stabbed outside The Cock Hotel in Harborough Road, Northampton, on Wednesday afternoon.

A post-mortem the following day revealed he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of their age, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, after appearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

At the hearing, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC said that a trial date could not yet be fixed but a plea and trial preparation hearing would be scheduled for the coming days.

Flowers were left by friends and family at the war memorial on Harborough Road following Fred's death. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Judge Lucking said: “Obviously it is a high priority because of the age of the defendants and the age of the deceased, so it is important that it is tried as soon as possible.

“I won’t, sadly, be able to give you a trial date today. A plea and trial preparation hearing date will be provided to the parties very shortly.”

She remanded the boys into custody in youth detention accommodation.

The boys, dressed in grey and blue tracksuits, spoke only to confirm their identities at the hearing.

Two men from Northampton, aged 49 and 21, had earlier been released with no further action after being arrested in connection with Fred’s death.

Northamptonshire Police have urged anyone with information about or footage of the incident to contact the force online or on 101.

