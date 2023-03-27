Police investigating the death of five birds of prey which were found shot dead and then dumped in a car park have arrested a man.

The five goshawks were discovered in January close to the Suffolk village of Wordwell, near Bury St Edmunds.

X-rays showed that all five birds had suffered injuries from multiple pieces of shot, and the RSPB put up a £5,000 reward for information leading to conviction.

A man in his 70s and from the Brandon area was arrested on Monday on suspicion of killing or taking a schedule one wild bird, possession of a schedule one wild bird and breach of firearms licence conditions.

The five animals were found on 16 January, having been left in a parking area just off from the B1106 in Kings Forest, near Wordwell.

X-rays showed that the birds had all been shot Credit: Suffolk Police

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

Officers from Suffolk’s rural and wildlife policing team were assisted by Norfolk officers, the RSPB and the National Wildlife Crime Unit.

All birds of prey are protected by law, and to kill or injure one could result in jail and/or an unlimited fine.

Goshawks were once driven to extinction in the UK.

