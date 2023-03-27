A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of weekend arson attacks that left a community "fearful".

Two vehicles were set alight on Saturday evening in the Orton Malborne area of Peterborough - the third consecutive weekend that fire crews have had to tackle a major blaze in the suburb.

No one was injured but the cars were completely destroyed, said Cambridgeshire Police.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested in Orton Goldhay early on Sunday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson.

Both have been released on bail, with conditions, to appear at Thorpe Wood Police Station on 22 June.

Their arrests are in connection with Saturday's vehicle fires in Orton Malborne, as well as two previous incidents.

On Sunday 19 March, a van was set alight in Shortfen in the area at about 2am, with the fire spreading to another van nearby. Minutes later, a Vauxhall Insignia was set on fire in Bodesway.

And the weekend before, a series of deliberate fires destroyed several cars, damaged a sheltered accommodation home and ruined a railway signal box - prompting two school friends to set up a renovation fund that raised thousands of pounds.

After the fires, police admitted that people living in the area were "fearful".

Nene Valley Railway Box was badly damaged in a fire. Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, escaping lawful custody and later further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He has also been released on bail, with conditions, to appear at Thorpe Wood on 24 June.

Det Insp James Sheffield said: “We understand that these incidents are worrying for residents and rest assured we are doing everything we can to catch those responsible.

“We have a dedicated team working on this investigation and extra patrols are continuing this week.

“While we have made arrests, we continue to urge anyone with any information to contact us now."

Police will hold a community meeting with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday at the Herlington Community Centre, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, when residents can raise concerns.

