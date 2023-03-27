Taxi drivers have reacted angrily to proposals for a penalty system which could see them lose their licences for offences including dressing scruffily and not helping with luggage.

The draft plan from West Northamptonshire Council puts forward proposals to impose a penalty system which would allow drivers to incur a maximum of 12 points in a 12-month period.

Taxi drivers could be punished for failing "to maintain a reasonable standard of behaviour", not being "clean and respectable in their dress" and failing "to offer reasonable assistance with luggage".

The proposals, which are under consultation until 23 April, have been widely condemned by taxi drivers in the county, who say the threat of losing their taxi licence for minor offences could mean they lose their livelihood.

The offences and their penalties include:

2pts - failing to attend a booking at appointed time;

2pts - drivers not being clean and respectable in their dress;

2pts - driver allowing noise from radio or other similar equipment to be a source of nuisance or annoyance to any person inside or outside the vehicle;

12pts - carrying more passengers than the number specified on the licence;

12pts - driving without insurance.

Any driver who accumulates more than 12 points will be assessed by a council committee, who will decide to revoke or temporarily suspend their licence, or issue a warning. Anyone who loses their licence must re-apply for it to the relevant council committee.

The plan also sets out lengthy bans for those who breach the code in any way, including a ban of seven years for "a conviction for any offence which involved the use of a vehicle," and 10 years for "a conviction for an offence of violence".

The draft proposals also mean that applicants who are foreign nationals, who have not been a continuous resident of the UK for more than five years since the age of 18, must produce a "certificate of good conduct" verified by the relevant embassy for every country in which they have lived for more than three months as an adult.

A spokesman for West Northamptonshire Council said: "The proposed policy will supersede current policies for the areas of Daventry, Northampton, and South Northants and sets out the driver, vehicle, and operator standards for Hackney Carriages and private hire licensing for current licence holders and all new licence applicants.

"The App Drivers and Couriers Union have communicated that they will be undertaking two-hour daily strikes regarding the proposals.

"We are working with representatives to listen and respond to their views and encouraging people to have their say on the proposals through the consultation hub."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...