A teenager fatally attacked a former friend in front of his pregnant girlfriend in a feud that had begun nearly five years earlier.

Brayden Phillips assaulted 18-year-old Kyle Ghanie in Northampton town centre on 20 August last year, punching him to the ground and then kneeing him repeatedly, causing catastrophic injuries from which he later died in hospital.

Phillips, 19, was arrested and charged with murder but his guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted last month.

Prosecutors accepted that the attack was the result of a chance meeting, and that Phillips' assault was carrying on a previous incident that happened in December 2017 - before which the pair had been friends.

At Northampton Crown Court, Phillips, of Irthlingborough in Northamptonshire, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

The court heard that Phillips and Mr Ghanie had not seen one another since the earlier run-in, until they passed by chance in Abington Street.

Within moments, Phillips had launched an attack which lasted less than 10 seconds but saw him inflict fatal head and brain injuries.

The court also heard that in July 2019, Phillips had fractured another boy’s jaw, leaving him requiring surgery, and as part of his sentence had done a course about the potential dangers of one-punch assaults.

The attack happened on the corner of Abington Street and Market Square in Northampton. Credit: BPM Media

The court heard from Mr Ghanie's parents, who told of their pride in their son and their anguish at his death.

A statement was read on behalf of his girlfriend, who described the happiness and joy he brought her, and her heartbreak that he never got to meet their son.

In mitigation, the judge heard how Phillips and Mr Ghanie had been good friends before the 2017 incident, with Phillips "devastated at the consequences of his actions".

Judge David Herbert KC told Phillips: “Kyle was a loving son, brother and partner, who was soon to be a father. It was clear he brought happiness and joy to all of his family.

“He had his whole adult life ahead of him when you killed him. Kyle was looking forward to fatherhood; now his child will never know his father."

He added: “You left the scene knowing he was seriously injured and unconscious, and later messaged a friend effectively boasting about what you had done.”

He ordered Phillips to serve 10 years and six months in a young offenders’ institution, telling him he will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before being eligible for release on licence.

Det Insp Simon Barnes said Mr Ghanie had "worked hard to turn his life around" and "had a bright future ahead of him".

“Nothing can bring Kyle back, but I hope that knowing the man responsible for his death has been brought to justice can offer them some small comfort," he said.

“There are no winners in a case like this, where one man’s decision to give in to anger has destroyed so many lives. It sadly demonstrates that any recourse to violence can be deadly."

Kyle’s family said he had become "a man that we will always be proud of".

“The court result will never bring our son back but Kyle will always live on in our hearts, and we will make sure that our grandson knows what a wonderful father he would have been to him.”

