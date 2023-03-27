Three Peterborough United supporters have been banned for singing "unacceptable" chants about a rival football fan who died after an attack following a game.

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin died five years after being attacked at a football match in Southend in 2015.

The men were identified as part of a group trying to goad opposition fans during the local derby between Peterborough and Cambridge United last year.

Dean Foster, 20, Kyle Mortlock, 23, and Thomas Mott, 22, were involved in chants about Mr Dobbin, who was seriously injured following a Cambridge game against Southend United.

They all admitted using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and have been banned from football matches in the UK for three years.

Mr Dobbin sustained serious injuries from the attack in 2015 which left him in a wheelchair, requiring 24-hour care. He died at his home in Mildenhall in Suffolk in 2020.

Essex Police launched a murder investigation following his death, and arrested seven men on suspicion of murder in June 2022. All seven were released under investigation.

Insp Shish Thind, who led the investigation into the chants, said: “The behaviour from this small group of individuals was wholly unacceptable and incredibly disrespectful.

“While all three have shown remorse for their actions, I hope these sentences serve as a warning that we will not tolerate such behaviour: there is no place for it at our football games.”

An operation was launched following the game at the Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough on 29 October, resulting in 47 people being identified and interviewed as part of the disorder.

Alex Tunbridge, chief executive of Cambridge United, said: “The chants caused significant distress to the family and friends of Simon Dobbin, as well as the club and wider fan base.

“Cambridge United will continue to support [Mr Dobbin's widow] Nicole and the Dobbin family.”

