A woman who was secretly filmed by a sexual predator posing as a professional photographer has appealed to around 70 unidentified victims, saying: "We need to find the rest of the girls."

David Glover, 48, made secret recordings of his victims who came to him for portfolio shoots over at least four years and cataloged them on his computer, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

After admitting five counts of voyeurism concerning 35 women identified by police, Glover was jailed for 20 months.

But police say there are still 72 unidentified women in footage seized from Glover - and he is refusing to give police their names.

Francesca Rowden, 32, who has waived her right to anonymity, said she "felt reallysick" when it emerged that Glover had secretly recorded her.

The ex-model from St Ives, Cambridgeshire, attended court on Monday to seeGlover sentenced.

The mother-of-two said: "He was just eyes down, even when we were standing up reading our statements and crying, he didn't seem to show any emotion at all."

Speaking about the unidentified victims, she said: "I've seen how this has affected a lot of the girls.

"Only being able to give him 20 months is a bit of a kick of the teeth.

"We need to find the rest of the girls now. If this can get out and we can find those we'll come down hard on him again."

David Glover was sentenced to 20 months in prison Credit: PA

Glover's voyeurism was uncovered by a woman's partner who investigated the changing room to find "an alarm clock that looked remarkably out of context".

He investigated further and found it was a covert camera, and that the memory card in it had footage of his partner getting changed on it.

After a police investigation was triggered, more women came forward.

Ms Rowden said she had previously trusted Glover to photograph her children, and he had been due to photograph her wedding - an arrangement that she cancelled.

Det Con Pete Wise appealed for anyone who thinks they may be among the 72 unidentified women in the footage to come forward.

"You need the justice that you deserve, the same as the victims today have got their justice," he said.

"I've got to praise the strength of the victims."

He added that Glover was refusing to name the unidentified women in the footage.

Judge Matthew Lowe said: "Following the breakdown of his marriage in 2011, this defendant sought to turn what had been a hobby into a business and began working as a professional photographer."

He said the offending took place over at least four years, was "clearly planned offending" and some of the women in the footage appeared "completely naked".

Glover was jailed for 20 months for his offending, and was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register, and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know